Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $91.43

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

