Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Braskem Trading Down 5.7 %

Braskem stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,104. Braskem has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 51.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

