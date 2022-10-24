Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $312.00 to $412.00. The stock traded as high as $421.50 and last traded at $421.50. Approximately 998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.28.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.43.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.86 and a 200-day moving average of $345.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

