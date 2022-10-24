Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.40

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.40 and last traded at $101.03, with a volume of 50030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

