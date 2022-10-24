BMO Capital Markets Lowers Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$11.00

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artemis Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Artemis Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Further Reading

