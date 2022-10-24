Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.0745

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $25.41 million and $2.10 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.96 or 0.28302376 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

