Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,058. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.76 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 57.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

