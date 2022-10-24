Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,058. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
