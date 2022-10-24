BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Cut to $11.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

