BitCash Hits Market Cap of $22,782.11 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitCash has a total market cap of $22,782.11 and $18.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash was first traded on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

