BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Insider Rolf Soderstrom Purchases 50,000 Shares

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) insider Rolf Soderstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £41,500 ($50,145.00).

BioPharma Credit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BPCR stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 6,396,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,609. BioPharma Credit PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.74 million and a PE ratio of 11.60.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

BioPharma Credit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.