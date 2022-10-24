BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $132.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

BioNTech Trading Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $130.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $374.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in BioNTech by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BioNTech by 71.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

