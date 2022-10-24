Biconomy Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Biconomy has a market cap of $85.49 million and $22.55 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

