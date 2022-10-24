Berenberg Bank Trims IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Target Price to GBX 320

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IHP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 231 ($2.79) on Thursday. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £765.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1,443.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.49.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

