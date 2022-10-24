Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €39.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DUE opened at €25.32 ($25.84) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €42.60 ($43.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

