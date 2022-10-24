Benin Management CORP Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.9 %

CVS stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 125,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,202. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

