Benin Management CORP Decreases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. 276,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,861,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

