Benin Management CORP Decreases Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4,326,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 216,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 216,345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.98. 3,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

