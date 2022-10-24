Benin Management CORP Buys 2,000 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 135.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

