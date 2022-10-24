Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

