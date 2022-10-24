Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €61.00 ($62.24) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 14th.

ETR:BAS traded up €0.63 ($0.64) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €46.08 ($47.02). 3,170,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.37.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

