BarnBridge (BOND) Price Tops $4.96 on Exchanges

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $48.52 million and $4.37 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for $4.96 or 0.00025356 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,784,720 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

