Barclays Trims Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price to €5.30

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

NOK opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,441 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,510,000 after buying an additional 17,803,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

