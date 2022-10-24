Barclays Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Barclays set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WCH stock opened at €113.55 ($115.87) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €128.52 and a 200 day moving average of €145.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

