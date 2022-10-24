Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.85. Barclays shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 83,431 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Barclays Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

