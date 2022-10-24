Barclays Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $87.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $64.93 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Comerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

