Bao Finance Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $49,127.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.09 or 0.28005124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

