Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT Raised to €7.00 at Berenberg Bank

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €5.70 ($5.82) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKIMF. Citigroup raised Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.60 ($5.71) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.17) to €5.95 ($6.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Stock Performance

BKIMF remained flat at $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.