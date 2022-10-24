Bank of America Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $405.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $364.93 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.10.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,553.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

