Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

BAC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 528,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,431,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $280.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

