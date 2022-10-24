Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.4% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.01. 732,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,431,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

