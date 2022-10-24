Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSBR. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $89,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

