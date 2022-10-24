Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,714,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 36,309,328 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

