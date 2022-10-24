Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

