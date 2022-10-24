Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

