Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

