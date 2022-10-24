AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

NYSE AZEK opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.74. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AZEK by 37.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

