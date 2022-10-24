Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Trading 4.9% Higher

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.06 and last traded at $137.06. Approximately 19,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 421,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.