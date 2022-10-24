Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AXI remained flat at GBX 83 ($1.00) during midday trading on Monday. 47,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,461. Axiom European Financial Debt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.67 ($1.22). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.95. The firm has a market cap of £76.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.38.

