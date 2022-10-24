Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $191.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $187.25 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.68.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 46.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 856,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after acquiring an additional 529,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.