Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $71,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $171.04 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.