Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 82.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.