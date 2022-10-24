Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Autoliv Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,788. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.64. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Autoliv by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,675,000 after buying an additional 141,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

