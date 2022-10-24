Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $94.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $75.20 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

