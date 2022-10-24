Augur (REP) Price Tops $6.70 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Augur has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $73.72 million and $12.68 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00034645 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002921 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,512.75 or 0.28455764 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011114 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
