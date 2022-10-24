Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $5,667.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,514.01 or 0.28453792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

