Athena Investment Management Takes $465,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,049,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

