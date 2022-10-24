Athena Investment Management Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

EFG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.64. 2,453,214 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

