Athena Investment Management Purchases 10,475 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

