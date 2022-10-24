Athena Investment Management Makes New $411,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $221.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,710. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

