Athena Investment Management Invests $230,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $150,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

EMXC traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,428. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $63.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

